Monday, July 25, 2022

Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel to helm Dosa King

Like TJ Gnanavel's Jai Bhim, Dosa King is also based on a sensational court case.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 25, 2022 11:42:20 am
TJ GnanavelDirector TJ Gnanavel will helm Dosa King.

Tamil director TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame is all set to helm Dosa King. Like his previous movie, Dosa King, bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, is also based on a sensational court case. The film is based on Jeevajothi Santhakumar’s fight against P Rajagopal, founder of the Saravana Bhavan chain of restaurants.

Jeevajothi was the daughter of one of P Rajagopal’s employees. After the restaurant mogul was convinced by an astrologer that marrying Jeevajothi will take him to greater heights, Rajagopal pursued Jeevajothi with the intention of making her his third wife. However, she refused his proposal, which lead to some dramatic events, including the murder of Jeevajothi’s husband and the conviction of P Rajagopal by the court.

Talking about Dosa King, TJ Gnanavel said in a statement, “I’ve observed the subject closely, following the case during my days as a journalist. I hope to bring out new dimensions through Jeevajothi’s legal battle on screen. Today, directing this project and working on its characters feels surreal. I’m excited to begin this journey with Junglee Pictures which is known for developing some of the most iconic films in contemporary Indian Cinema.”

Also Read |Dosa king who wouldn’t take no for an answer, even if it meant murder

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, added, “Dosa King is a riveting tale that will require a keen eye while detailing the characters and story. Gnanavel’ s years as a journalist makes him a balanced filmmaker with an obsession for details and authenticity. We’re beyond excited to partner with him to bring this captivating, unbelievable and inspiring saga to life.”

