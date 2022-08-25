Jai Bhim in legal trouble again: Case filed against makers under Copyright Act

A case has been filed against Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment by a person named V Kulanjiyappan for allegedly using his life story for the film without providing the promised compensation. According to a report published on DT Next, a case under Sec.63 (a) of the Copyright Act has been filed by Sastri Nagar police station (Chennai) against the director and the production house.

Reportedly, Gananvel had met Kulanjiyappan ahead of the film shoot in 2019 and had promised Rs 50 lakh as royalty for his life story. He was also promised a share in the film’s profit. However, it is now said that Kulanjiyappan has not been given the promised compensation.

Talking to Thanthi TV, Kulanjiyappan’s lawyer said, “According to the Copyright Act, the makers should have obtained written permission from my client. However, till now no such permission has been received. So, it is a criminal offense to make a film based on my client’s life story and make money without his permission.”

Only recently, Madras High Court quashed a case against Suriya, Jyothika, and TJ Gnanavel. The case claimed that the film portrayed the Vanniyar community in a bad light. Within two weeks after the order of the High Court, the filmmakers are facing another legal trouble.

Suriya plays the role of an activist-lawyer in Jai Bhim, which is inspired by retired Madras High Court Justice K Chandru. The film depicts a case fought by Justice Chandru, when he was a lawyer at the High Court. The movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year and garnered great reviews from critics and audiences.