Jagame Thanthiram teaser: Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj promise a crackling, dark comedy

The teaser of the most-anticipated Jagame Thanthiram was released on Monday. If the teaser is anything to go by, director Karthik Subbaraj has whipped up a crackling, dark comedy about an Indian gangster, who gives mafia bosses in America a run for their money.

The teaser opens with a most important question: “Who is this guy Surali?” The answer ensues as we find out he is a man who wears many hats. He seems to be the village sweetheart who is also a pro at making country-bombs. He also seems to have a taste for violence and blood. He is witty and he can set the dance floor on fire. What happens when he goes abroad and becomes a nightmare for gun-wielding, tux-wearing, smooth-talking gangsters? We just have to wait and watch.

Jagame Thanthiram is set to directly release on Netflix but the date for the film’s OTT premiere is not yet announced. Not many are happy with producer S. Sashikanth of Y NOT Studios over his decision to release the film directly on streaming when theatres are functioning with 100 percent capacity.

The film was supposed to release last May. But, the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the filmmakers to postpone indefinitely. And the filmmakers had always maintained that the film was made for a big screen experience and they had no plans for a direct OTT release. It is unclear what changed Sashikanth’s determination to stick to theatrical window release.

The industry buzz suggests that Dhanush had a fallout with Sashikanth over releasing Jagame Thandhiram on Netflix. Besides Dhanush, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan and others.