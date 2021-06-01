Jagame Thandiram trailer: Dhanush plays a Tamil gangster wreaking havoc in London

The trailer of Dhanush’s most-awaited film Jagame Thandiram was released on Tuesday. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has Dhanush playing the role of a Tamil gangster with global ambitions.

Going by the trailer, Dhanush stars as Suruli, who seems to be a lively character. He also has a huge taste for violence, mind-games and of course, seems to possess a great sense of humour. We also get a glimpse of Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who is making his debut in the Indian film industry with the movie. James Cosmo plays the role of a London-based mafia boss, who stands between Suruli and his ambition.

Jagame Thandiram was supposed to hit the screens last May. But, the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the filmmakers to postpone it indefinitely. Its team had always maintained that the film was made for a big-screen experience and they had no plans for a direct OTT release.

However, everyone was taken by surprise when producer S Sashikanth of Y Not Studio decided to give the theatrical window a miss, and announced of releasing it on Netflix on June 18.

Sashikanth’s decision adversely affected his relationship with Dhanush as they both are reportedly not on talking terms. So much so, that Dhanush has steered clear of all sorts of promotional activities for the film. In fact, Dhanush even joined the social media campaign backed by his fans to exert pressure on Sashikanth to pull out from the direct-to-home release with Netflix.

“I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed (sic),” Dhanush had tweeted at the time.

However, Sashikanth remained firm on his decision. And in retrospect, it seems like a shrewd call. The producer may have concluded that the risks of releasing Jagame Thandiram in theatres outweighed the benefits. It is safe to assume that the film may have earned way below its potential at the box office due to the pandemic. And its theatrical run could have been cut short prematurely due to the aggressive second wave since April.

Jagame Thandhiram also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George.