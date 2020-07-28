Jagame Thandhiram song Rakita Rakita Rakita: Dhanush’s rendition makes it catchy and fun

Rakita Rakita Rakita is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Rakita Rakita Rakita is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

The first song from the music album of upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram was released on Tuesday. The song titled “Rakita Rakita Rakita” is crooned by Dhanush, Dhee and Santhosh Narayanan.

Dhanush’s rendition feels out of key throughout the song and that is what makes it surprisingly so catchy. It is a song of the masses as it could be sung by anybody without having to worry about the keys, tempos and all other technical nuances.

Dhanush’s look and feel in the song remind me of Rajinikanth. Especially, his handlebar moustache, silk shirt and vesti, a direct throwback to Rajinikanth’s get-up in Petta, which is also a film by Karthik Subbaraj. And the spirit and energy of the song call to mind “Raman Aandalum,” a song about a rebel. The iconic number was composed by Ilaiyaraaja for Rajinikanth’s Mullum Malarum (1978).

“Rakita Rakita Rakita” is about a self-assured king who lives on his own terms and doesn’t give two hoots about other people’s opinion about him. The song was released to celebrate the 37th birthday of Dhanush.

Jagame Thandhiram, which is the maiden collaboration between actor Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj, is ready for release. If not for the coronavirus pandemic, the film would have hit theaters on May 1 this year. The filmmakers remain firm on releasing the film in cinema halls.

Jagame Thandhiram also stars Hollywood actor James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George.

