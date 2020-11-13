Jagame Thandhiram song Bujji: Dhanush, where is Bujji?

Jagame Thandhiram song Bujji is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

The music video of the song Bujji from Dhanush’s upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram was released on Friday. The song is written by Vivek and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. In addition to composing the song, Santhosh Narayanan has also crooned it along with Anirudh.

It is clear from the song that Dhanush is dedicating it to his girlfriend, who is lovingly called Bujji. It is sort of a proposal song, in which the hero is asking where and when they both should tie the knot. However, Bujji is not in the scene. Then who is he asking?

Interestingly, the supporting dancers in the song are all Indians. We should appreciate filmmakers for not roping in foreign dancers to dance to Tamil lyrics that they don’t understand. The foreigners have been contained in the background as spectators while Dhanush and his team grove to Santhosh Narayanan’s beats.

Jagame Thandhiram, which is the maiden collaboration between actor Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj, is ready for release. If not for the coronavirus pandemic, the film would have hit theatres on May 1 this year. The filmmakers remain firm on releasing the movie in cinema halls.

“At this point, the producer has no idea about giving the movie to an OTT platform. Things have to come back to normal at some point. It cannot go on like this. After that, we will release the film,” Karthik told indianexpress.com earlier. Now that theatres are reopening across the country, a clarity on the film’s release date could be expected soon.

Jagame Thandhiram also stars Hollywood actor James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George.

