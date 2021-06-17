Jagame Thandhiram release LIVE UPDATES: Karthik Subbaraj heaps praise on Santhosh Narayanan

Jagame Thandhiram will stream on Netflix.

Jagame Thandhiram is all set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi and James Cosmo, will begin streaming from 12:30 pm on June 18.

In the film, Dhanush plays the role of Suruli, a Tamil gangster with global ambitions. Dhanush recently hyped up the character during an interaction on Twitter Spaces. He said, “I like Suruli very much. I keep pestering Karthik Subburaj to write a sequel to Suruli. I like this character so much. I believe that my fans will love this film. I am also confident that besides my fans, others will also appreciate this film.”

Also Read | Dhanush says Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram has Rajinikanth written all over it

Jagame Thandhiram was originally intended to be a theatrical release, but the makers took the OTT route due to the pandemic. Dhanush had earlier made it clear that he is not entirely happy with the release strategy, but he seems to have made peace with it. The actor said on Twitter Spaces, “I feel like I waited for this film for a long time now. Finally, this movie is going to reach people, and I am very excited. I wish this film could have been released under better circumstances. And that makes me a bit unhappy.”