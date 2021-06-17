Jagame Thandhiram release LIVE UPDATES: Karthik Subbaraj heaps praise on Santhosh Narayanan

Jagame Thandhiram is all set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi and James Cosmo, will begin streaming from 12:30 pm on June 18.
In the film, Dhanush plays the role of Suruli, a Tamil gangster with global ambitions. Dhanush recently hyped up the character during an interaction on Twitter Spaces. He said, “I like Suruli very much. I keep pestering Karthik Subburaj to write a sequel to Suruli. I like this character so much. I believe that my fans will love this film. I am also confident that besides my fans, others will also appreciate this film.”
Jagame Thandhiram was originally intended to be a theatrical release, but the makers took the OTT route due to the pandemic. Dhanush had earlier made it clear that he is not entirely happy with the release strategy, but he seems to have made peace with it. The actor said on Twitter Spaces, “I feel like I waited for this film for a long time now. Finally, this movie is going to reach people, and I am very excited. I wish this film could have been released under better circumstances. And that makes me a bit unhappy.”
"After I auditioned for Jagame Thandhiram, Karthik Subburaj sir told me that the film was not happening right now as he was going to do a Rajinikanth film next. I thought it was his kind way of saying I did not make the cut. But, his associate got in touch with me a year later and offered me the role," says Aishwarya Lekshmi.
An exclusive behind-the-scenes video was played for the audience at the fan event.
"The idea for Jagame Thandhiram struck me when I was strolling through the streets of New York. Since all classic gangster movies were set in New York, I imagined what it would look like if we have a local gangster from Tamil Nadu walking among New York gangsters. That's how it began. But over the period, New York became London," says Karthik Subbaraj.
Fans of Dhanush from across the world have connected to the fan event via zoom call. Select fans from foreign countries are allowed to share their excitement at the event.
"We wanted to cast a Hollywood A-lister in the film. So when we decided to shoot the film in London, we wanted an actor who is based out of London. So James Cosmo was the top choice. When he heard about the film, he was very excited to be part of an Indian film. I thought it would be a challenge to work with him. But, he kept it cool and made us feel comfortable," says Karthik Subbaraj.
"As a filmmaker, you don't have to put in a lot of effort to extract good music from Santhosh Narayanan. You just have to give him a script that excites him and the rest he will take care," says Karthik Subbaraj.
"Jagame Thandhiram is a very important film in my career. It is my dream film. It came to my mind at the end of 2014, and it took six years to make it happen. It was a special experience for everyone in the cast and crew. It was a big challenge as most of the film was shot in London. But, we all enjoyed the challenges. I learnt a lot through this film," says Jagame Thandhiram director Karthik Subbaraj.
The Jagame Thandhiram fan event begins with the cast and crew of the Tamil film in attendance.