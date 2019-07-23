Jackpot trailer: Jyotika and Revathy promises a lot of fun in this self-aware action comedy

Suriya, who is celebrating his 44th birthday today, unveiled the trailer of his next production venture Jackpot, which stars his wife Jyotika in the lead role. The trailer opens with a criminal played by Mansoor Ali Khan dropping names of some fictional police characters of Tamil cinema, including Suriya’s Anbuselvan and Durai Singam. And that establishes the self-aware quality of the film, which is directed by Kalyaan of Gulebagavali fame.

And, then we meet a self-proclaimed don played by Anandaraj, who is going through a tough time because of some people. The reason for his difficulties are not the daring and best male cops that Tamil cinema has ever produced. Instead it is two women, played by Jyotika and Revathy. The two leading women get a “mass introduction” which is mainly reserved for only top male actors. While Jyotika makes Chandramukhi-jokes, Revathy, sort of, makes Mouna Ragam-jokes referring to India’s arranged marriage setup.

The film’s tryst with self-consciousness and flamboyancy of the lead actors promises a lot of fun and entertainment. Amid all the bone-breaking action sequences, there seems to be backstory that justifies the amoral ways of the protagonists.

Yogi Babu, Rajendran and Jagan among others are also a part of Jackpot.

The film, which is currently in the post-production phase, will hit the screens on August 2.

Jyotika was recently seen in Raatchasi, where she played a no-nonsense, morality preaching teacher. The actor has also signed a film with director Jeethu Joseph. She will be sharing screen space with her brother-in-law Karthi in the film.