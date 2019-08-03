Jackpot leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamil action-comedy film Jackpot is the latest film to be leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers and is now available for download. Directed by Kalyaan of Gulebagavali fame, the film stars Jyotika, Revathy, Yogi Babu, Rajendran and Anand Raj.

Advertising

Despite strict action against Tamilrockers by the Madras High Court, new releases constantly get leaked by the notorious website, hampering their business at the box office.

Apart from regional films, even high-profile Hollywood films like The Lion King and Spiderman Far From Home have fallen victim to Tamilrockers and were leaked within a day of their release.

Although Jyotika and Revathy’s performances were praised, Jackpot received negative reviews from all quarters. Indianexpress.com’s Subhakeerthana S gave the film 2 stars and wrote, “Jackpot doesn’t take itself seriously. So, we also shouldn’t. It offers mindless entertainment that neither cares about formula nor treatment. It is obvious Kalyaan wants to just entertain the audience and he puts all his effort into making Jyotika ‘a mass hero’ and builds drama even from subtle moments. To be honest, it was a relief to see Jyotika not going into her usual lecture mode, with moral science classes—despite having Samuthirakani in the film.”

The review further reads, “Jackpot borrows a lot of situations from—Mahanadhi, Jayam, Viswaroopam and Anniyan—to make the audience laugh. But the makers need to realise the joke is only on them. Films can be entertaining, but not at others’ expense.”