Jackpot first look: Jyotika and Revathi promise an action-packed fun ride

Directed by S Kalyaan of Gulaebaghavali fame, Jackpot stars Jyotika, Revathi, Anandaraj, Rajendran, Jagan and Mansoor Ali Khan among others.

Jyotika and Revathi starrer Jackpot is bankrolled by Suriya.

Actor Suriya on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the first look of wife Jyotika and Revathi’s upcoming film Jackpot. Directed by S Kalyaan of Gulaebaghavali fame, Jackpot is touted to be a slapstick comedy film.

“Presenting the first look of #JACKPOT get ready for an action packed fun ride! It’s a Jackpot for us to have both #Revathi & #Jyotika on board @DirKalyan @iYogiBabu @Composer_Vishal @anandakumardop @editorvijay @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @SF2_official @SonyMusicSouth”, Suriya tweeted.

While one poster features Jyotika and Revathi as cops, another poster shows Jyothika standing on top of a jeep wearing jeans, a red tunic and a jacket. Both the looks have colorful backgrounds and scream fun. Jackpot also stars a slew of comedians including Anandaraj, Rajendran, Jagan and Mansoor Ali Khan. It is evident that the movie is going to be an action-packed entertainer.

The film is bankrolled by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment. Jackpot marks Suriya’s 11th film as a producer.

The makers have wrapped up shooting of the film and it is currently in post-production stage. Jyotika, who was last seen in Radha Mohan’s Kaatrin Mozhi, has another untitled project with brother-in-law Karthi in her kitty.

