Jackpot first look: Jyotika and Revathi promise an action-packed fun ride

Actor Suriya on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the first look of wife Jyotika and Revathi’s upcoming film Jackpot. Directed by S Kalyaan of Gulaebaghavali fame, Jackpot is touted to be a slapstick comedy film.

“Presenting the first look of #JACKPOT get ready for an action packed fun ride! It’s a Jackpot for us to have both #Revathi & #Jyotika on board @DirKalyan @iYogiBabu @Composer_Vishal @anandakumardop @editorvijay @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @SF2_official @SonyMusicSouth”, Suriya tweeted.

While one poster features Jyotika and Revathi as cops, another poster shows Jyothika standing on top of a jeep wearing jeans, a red tunic and a jacket. Both the looks have colorful backgrounds and scream fun. Jackpot also stars a slew of comedians including Anandaraj, Rajendran, Jagan and Mansoor Ali Khan. It is evident that the movie is going to be an action-packed entertainer.

The film is bankrolled by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment. Jackpot marks Suriya’s 11th film as a producer.

The makers have wrapped up shooting of the film and it is currently in post-production stage. Jyotika, who was last seen in Radha Mohan’s Kaatrin Mozhi, has another untitled project with brother-in-law Karthi in her kitty.