Jackie Shroff joins Vijay starrer Thalapathy 63

Jackie Shroff, who is awaiting the release of Saaho, is the latest actor to join the star cast of Thalapathy 63. Archana Kalpathi, the CEO of AGS Cinemas, wrote on Twitter, “We’re happy to welcome Jackie Shroff sir on board for Thalapathy 63.” However, it is not clear if he is playing the antagonist.

The Bollywood actor, who made his debut in Tamil cinema with Aaranya Kaandam, is also a part of Paandi Muni, in which he plays an aghori, and Vikram Prabhu’s Walter.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Reba Monica John of Jarugandi fame has been finalised to play Kathir’s love interest in this sports-centric film. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Directed by Atlee, this upcoming film of Vijay has Nayanthara as the female lead, besides Pariyerum Perumal actor Kathir in an important role. The movie also stars Vivekh, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar and Kapish Poovaiyar of Super Singer fame.

This project, which has music by AR Rahman, marks Atlee’s third consecutive collaboration with Vijay after Theri and Mersal.

Reports suggest that Vijay plays a football coach in the film, and the makers are expected to release the first look of the movie by June on Vijay’s birthday.

AR Rahman, in an interview, hinted that he has done a sports film only in Hollywood, and this would be the first time he is doing a similar genre in the south. Sources say Thalapathy 63 revolves around politics in sports.