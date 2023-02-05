Jackie Shroff joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer, check out his first look

Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of the much anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. On Sunday, the makers shared Jackie Shroff’s first look via social media. The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

Sun Pictures posted on Twitter, ”Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer.” The actor also reported the same on his social media account and his wife Ayesha Shroff reacted to the post and wrote in the comments section, “Faaaaaab jugs👏👏👏👏.”

Shroff has previously worked in Rajinikanth-starrer 2014 animated action movie, Kochadaiiyaan, and in 1987’s film Uttar Dakshin.

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia, Telugu comedian Sunil and actor Mohanlal’s looks were shared by the makers. The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Malayalam actor Vinayakan, among others. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar have cameos in the film.

The special teaser of Jailer was released on Rajinikanth’s birthday and the makers introduced the actor’s character Muthuvel Pandian. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will also mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

Jailer is an actioner that marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar. The film’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.