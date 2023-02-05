scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Jackie Shroff joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer, check out his first look

The upcoming Tamil movie Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Rajinikanth, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu. Jackie Shroff is the new name to join the cast.

Jackie Shroff Jailer 1200Jackie Shroff's first look from Jailer. 
Jackie Shroff joins Rajinikanth's Jailer, check out his first look
Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of the much anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. On Sunday, the makers shared Jackie Shroff’s first look via social media. The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

Sun Pictures posted on Twitter, ”Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer.” The actor also reported the same on his social media account and his wife Ayesha Shroff reacted to the post and wrote in the comments section, “Faaaaaab jugs👏👏👏👏.”

Shroff has previously worked in Rajinikanth-starrer 2014 animated action movie, Kochadaiiyaan, and in 1987’s film Uttar Dakshin.

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia, Telugu comedian Sunil and actor Mohanlal’s looks were shared by the makers. The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Malayalam actor Vinayakan, among others. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar have cameos in the film.

Also read |Rajinikanth receives grand welcome in Jaisalmer, hotel staff dance to Lungi Dance for him. Watch

The special teaser of Jailer was released on Rajinikanth’s birthday and the makers introduced the actor’s character Muthuvel Pandian. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will also mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

Jailer is an actioner that marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar. The film’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 22:17 IST
