Tamil director-actor J Mahendran passes away

Director-actor J Mahendran, who helmed Mullum Malarum, which turned out to be a milestone in Rajinikanth’s career, breathed his last on Tuesday morning. He passed away around 7.45 am, and his mortal remains will be kept at his residence from 10 am, according to sources. Also, the final rites will be performed today around 5 pm.

A few days ago, Mahendran was admitted to Apollo Hospital, following kidney-related ailments, and reportedly, became sick after a dialysis session.

J Mahendran had directed several memorable films—Johnny, Uthiripookkal and Nenjathai Killadhey. For a brief period, he was heading the filmmaking and direction course at the Blue Ocean Film and Television Academy (BOFTA).

Born in 1939, Mahendran started his film career penning stories for Tamil films—including Jai Shankar’s Naam Moovar (1966), Jayalalithaa’s Panakkara Pillai (1968) and Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Thangapathakkam (1974) among others.

His film Nenjathai Killathe, starring Suhasini and Mohan in the lead, went on to win three National Awards, and Sasanam (2006) was his last directorial venture.

Though Mahendran wasn’t directing films post-Sasanam (2006), he took up acting assignments. He appeared in character roles in Theri, Nimir, Seethakaathi, Petta and Boomerang, which was released last month.