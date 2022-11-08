I’ve narrated a story to Vijay, confirms Love Today director Pradeep Ranganathan

Filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan is overjoyed by how his latest film Love Today has been received by the audience. Besides writing and directing it, he has also played the leading man. The film marks his debut as a lead actor; earlier he had made a cameo appearance in the climax of his first directorial outing, Comali.

It seems Love Today has hit the right chord with the audience in Tamil Nadu. It is Pradeep’s second consecutive success after the 2019 comedy-drama Comali, starring Jayaram Ravi. Buoyed by the response to Love Today, popular producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateshwara creations has bought the film’s Telugu distribution rights.

Pradeep recently met the media in Chennai and thanked the audience for enjoying his film so much. “I would never give up directing. But, I will also focus on acting. I’m also ready to act in movies of other directors,” he said.

Love Today was the title of Tamil superstar Vijay’s 1995 romantic drama. It was one of the biggest hits of Vijay during the early days of his career. “We should not compare both of these films. This film introduced me as a new actor but Vijay sir was already at his peak when he did that film. It’s very wrong to compare these films,” he explained.

Pradeep also confirmed the news that he has directed a story to Vijay. However, he refused to discuss the details as he wasn’t ready to drive the discussion away from Love Today. “Yes, I have narrated a story to him. But, I don’t want to discuss it now as it would seem I’m talking about it to generate publicity for my film. When the film completes its run, I will talk about it,” he said.

Vijay is now busy shooting for his upcoming film Varisu. The film is set to arrive in cinemas for the Pongal holiday. Following which, he will join the sets of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next.