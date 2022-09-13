It’s Vijay Vs Sanjay Dutt in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67: reports

The buzz suggests that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has roped in Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to play the main antagonist in his next film with Tamil superstar Vijay. The project has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted the latest update about the much-awaited project. “After #KGF2 this is the next big outing for #SanjayDutt Sir down South with #ThalapathyVijay @duttsanjay stars in @actorvijay ‘s film with @Dir_Lokesh … MASSIVE !(sic),” he tweeted.

However, an official update is still awaited.

It’s noteworthy that Sanjay Dutt’s role as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 was well received among the south Indian audience. His get-up inspired by a Viking warrior added to the film’s overall appeal.

Lokesh has been very cautious about revealing details of his upcoming project. This movie will reunite him with Vijay after Master. The duo’s last film together was released in 2021 at the height of the restrictions on theatres owing to the pandemic. The industry had pinned hopes on the film to lift the lockdown-induced gloom at the box office and bring people back to theatres. As expected, the film managed to gain a lot of footfall at cinemas and emerged as a hit at the box office.

Like Master and other films of Lokesh, Thalapathy 67 is also expected to boast an all-star supporting cast. Earlier, director Gautham Menon revealed that Lokesh offered a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Gautham couldn’t take on the offer to act with Kamal as he was shooting Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Gautham also noted that Lokesh had again called and informed him about the possibility of offering a role in Thalapathy 67.

Speculations are also rife that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Arjun Sarja among others have also been approached for the project.