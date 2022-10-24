scorecardresearch
It’s official! Vijay’s Varisu to clash with Prabhas’ Adipurush

Vijay's Varisu is set for a huge box office clash with Prabhas' Adipurush next Pongal.

VijayVijay in Varisu.

On Deepavali, the producers of Varisu announced the film’s release date. The movie will arrive in cinemas worldwide during the Pongal holiday next year. The makers have also promised a series of updates starting next week.

On the occasion of the festival, a new poster featuring Vijay in an action avatar was also released. In the poster, Vijay armed with a sledgehammer is seen walking amid an army of people who are lying on the ground writhing in pain after being subjected to a good beating.

Along with the Tamil original, the Telugu version Varasadu will also release on the same day. The film is set to clash with Prabhas’ mythological drama Adipurush in the south Indian states during the Pongal festival. Adipurush, written and directed by Om Raut, is based on the epic Ramayana. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kiriti Sanon in the lead roles. And it’s due in cinemas on January 12, two days before the Pongal/Sankranti holidays.

If the reports are to be believed, the producers of Thunivu, which stars Ajith Kumar, have also decided to release the film in cinemas during Pongal. An official word on the same, however, is awaited.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Karthick, Prakash Raj, S.J. Suryah and Yogi Babu.

