It’s a wrap for Vikram’s Cobra: ‘Forever indebted to each one of you’

The shooting of Cobra, starring ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram in the lead role, came to an end on Tuesday. The completion was marked by celebration by the film’s cast and crew, including Vikram and director Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Ajay also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to everyone who stood by him as the film faced multiple delays owing to the pandemic. “IT’S A WRAP!! Close to 3 years of filming comes to an end!! My sincere thanks to #ChiyaanVikram sir and my entire team who trusted me, sailed through all the struggles and difficult times with me and believed in the vision of #Cobra !! Forever indebted to each one of u! (sic),” he tweeted while sharing photos from the sets of Cobra.

The teaser that was released earlier suggested that Vikram plays a mathematical genius and he is wanted by the international intelligence agencies for committing crimes using mathematical formulas. It has been hinted that Vikram will sport over 20 looks in Cobra.

IT’S A WRAP!! Close to 3 years of filming comes to an end!! My sincere thanks to #ChiyaanVikram sir ❤️ and my entire team who trusted me, sailed through all the struggles and difficult times with me and believed in the vision of #Cobra !! Forever indebted to each one of u! 🤗🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/NeJIEt4Rdx — R Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) February 15, 2022

Cobra is Ajay Gnanamuthu’s third directorial outing after Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018). The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

Besides Vikram, Cobra also stars Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Vikram was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan. The movie, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is being celebrated as Vikram’s comeback. It also marks the actor’s maiden collaboration with his son Dhruv.