It’s a wrap for Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Fahadh Faasil asks ‘party leda Pushpa?’

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday announced that production of his upcoming movie, Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi has ended. “After 110 days of shoot it’s a WRAP Thanx to the entire cast and crew for the EXTRAORDINARY effort!(sic),” he tweeted, along with a video from the sets.

The video features Fahadh Faasil firing a gun at the cue of Lokesh. After the shot, Fahadh asks in Malayalam, ‘What is next sir?’ Lokesh responds in Kannada, ‘Done’. At this, Fahadh says in Telugu, ‘Party leda Pushpa,’ which is his popular line from Pushpa: The Rise. And Lokesh responds, ‘Aarambikalangala (let us begin)’, which is Kamal’s punchline in the movie.

It seems the filmmakers want to tell us that Vikram will be released simultaneously in all four south Indian languages.

Vikram also stars Antony Varghese, Narain and Arjun Das. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal is also bankrolling the project under his production company, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Lokesh has taken the title from Kamal’s 1986 actioner of the same name. Perhaps, this movie is a spin-off featuring the RAW agent, who stopped a missile attack over 25 years ago.

The buzz is the makers are planning to release the movie in the last week of April. An official confirmation, however, is awaited.