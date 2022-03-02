scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Must Read

It’s a wrap for Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Fahadh Faasil asks ‘party leda Pushpa?’

The buzz is Kamal Haasan is planning to release Vikram in the last week of April.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
March 2, 2022 1:22:52 pm
kamal haasan film vikramVikram is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday announced that production of his upcoming movie, Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi has ended. “After 110 days of shoot it’s a WRAP Thanx to the entire cast and crew for the EXTRAORDINARY effort!(sic),” he tweeted, along with a video from the sets.

The video features Fahadh Faasil firing a gun at the cue of Lokesh. After the shot, Fahadh asks in Malayalam,  ‘What is next sir?’ Lokesh responds in Kannada, ‘Done’. At this, Fahadh says in Telugu, ‘Party leda Pushpa,’ which is his popular line from Pushpa: The Rise. And Lokesh responds, ‘Aarambikalangala (let us begin)’, which is Kamal’s punchline in the movie.

Also Read |Decoding Ajith-starrer Valimai’s box office failure in Hindi belt: A lesson for all big south stars

It seems the filmmakers want to tell us that Vikram will be released simultaneously in all four south Indian languages.

Vikram also stars Antony Varghese, Narain and Arjun Das. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal is also bankrolling the project under his production company, Raaj Kamal Films International.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Lokesh has taken the title from Kamal’s 1986 actioner of the same name. Perhaps, this movie is a spin-off featuring the RAW agent, who stopped a missile attack over 25 years ago.

The buzz is the makers are planning to release the movie in the last week of April. An official confirmation, however, is awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh and alia bhatt at sanjay leela bhansali office
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde: 10 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 02: Latest News

Advertisement