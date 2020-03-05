It is a wrap for Arun Vijay’s Sinam

Sinam is bankrolled by Arun Vijay’s father’s Vijaykumar. Sinam is bankrolled by Arun Vijay’s father’s Vijaykumar.

The shooting for Arun Vijay’s Sinam, directed by GNR Kumaravelan of Haridas fame, has come to an end.

GNR Kumaravelan said, “We wouldn’t have been able to finish the schedule on time without Arun Vijay’s cooperation and support. Despite simultaneously shooting for Agni Siragugal and promoting Mafia, he made time for our film. Arun Vijay is a dedicated actor. We are looking to release Sinam in a couple of months.”

Kumaravelan added, “For the final leg of the shoot that took place in Padappai, we erected a set work of slum, worth Rs 45 lakh, and shot some action sequences, which will be the highlight of Sinam.”

The film features Arun Vijay once again in the role of a cop after Kuttram 23, and Palak Lalwani will be seen as his love interest.

Arun Vijay told Times of India, “In Kuttram 23, I played an ACP, and in Sinam, I play a sub-inspector. There is a lot of difference between these two roles, including the cadre. So, I had to work on body language. I had bulked up for Boxer, but I don’t have to look beefed up for this role. This cop is fit but does not flaunt his physical strength. Sinam deals with a subject that is the need of the hour. There’s a lot of emotion, and also suspense in it.”

Produced by Arun Vijay’s father’s Vijaykumar under Movie Slides Private Limited, Sinam’s music is composed by Shabir of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja fame.

