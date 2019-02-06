Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum trailer: Harish Kalyan starrer is filled with love and passion

The trailer of Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum starring Harish Kalyan and Shilpa Manjunath was unveiled on Wednesday. The title and first look posters may have tricked you into believing it is a romantic comedy. But, the 2-minute trailer paints a very different picture.

Advertising

Here, Harish Kalyan has played the angry version of Devdas, with shades of Arjun Reddy. Going by the trailer, Kalyan’s Ispade Raja has serious anger issues, which he directs sometimes at a punching bags or at people that cross him. He is crazy about Shilpa Manjunath’s Idhaya Rani, who is not submissive to his antics. There is quite a lot of dramatic tension at work with a lot of crying, cussing, travelling on lonely roads and of course, screaming in solitude.

Watch the trailer of Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum here:

Despite the familiarity, the visuals still manage to get our attention, thanks to the sense of sincerity and conviction they possess. Especially, cinematographer Kavin Raj’s work brings out the themes of passion, pain, violence and heartbreak impressively through the frames soaked in hues of red and yellow. Composer Sam C S’s beats seem to add to the experience.

The literal translation of the title is ‘King of Spades, Queen of Hearts’ and the film is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi of Puriyatha Puthir fame.

Advertising

Harish, who shot to fame after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, was last seen in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (2018), a romantic comedy that became a hit at the box office.