Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Ranjit Jeyakodi directorial Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum has found its way to the piracy website Tamilrockers. The film stars Harish Kalyan, Shilpa Manjunath, Ma Ka Pa Anand and Bala Saravanan.

Tamilrockers has emerged as the Pirate Bay of India, and has similar notoriety in the country that the Pirate Bay has in the West. And just like that Swedish originated site, Tamilrockers still operates with impunity.

This is after stringent action by the courts and law enforcement agencies. Tamilrockers is not limited to South Indian films now. It has managed to leak big Bollywood movies like Thugs of Hindostan, potentially costing production houses and distributors crores of rupees. It also hosts famous TV shows.

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum has received mixed reviews. The Indian Express’ S Subhakeerthana gave the film 1.5 stars. She said, “Though Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum tries to explore how men behave in relationships when they come from a broken family, it justifies the violent behaviour of the protagonist. (Saying he-behaves-this-way-because-of-his-childhood). That is why Ranjit has titled the film ‘Ispade Rajavum’ — referring to the hero, who is sharp-edged like a spade. Ranjit also touches up on quasi-philosophical questions including — ‘when does love change into hatred?’, and ‘at what point one turns into a killer?’”

She added, “But as the audience, you don’t seem convinced. I don’t know if Ranjit wanted to make another Kaatru Veliyidai, because both the films romanticise the violence in relationships, and heroines, in fact, share the same name ‘Tara’.”