Is there any swipe at Ajith in Vijay’s Varisu? Writer Vivek answers

The professional rivalry between Tamil superstars Vijay and Ajith Kumar is no secret. And fans of both the stars are constantly at a war of words on social media. Even the dialogues and songs in their movies are sometimes assumed to be a swipe at each other. This trend was very prevalent during the early 2000s. And writer Vivek seems to have been very conscious of this trend when he wrote songs and dialogues for Vijay’s Varisu.

“I have observed that. It was in Sachein and Attagasam. We don’t know what was going on at the time. It might have been the proactive effort of lyricists or music composers. I don’t think the stars themselves had anything to do with it according to my understanding of their nature,” Vivek said during an interview with Behindwoods. He was responding to a question about whether he had noticed the alleged indirect war of words between Vijay and Ajith.

“When two big stars do films, there is a tendency to see one in opposition to the other. We can’t avoid it. But, I deliberately try to avoid such situations. I had this image of how everyone reacts with obedience and lowers their head when a king arrives, and I wrote ‘Konjam othingiru Thala vanangidu varathu thalaivaru Petta paraak’ (Give way, bow down your head, Thalaivar is coming). But, when I found out that Viswasam was also releasing on the same day as Petta and fans call Ajith sir Thala I changed it to ‘Konjam othingiru Odi pathingiru Varathu thalaivaru… (Give way, run and hide, Thalaivar is coming)’ to avoid any possible misunderstanding,” Vivek explained.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam were released during the Pongal festival in 2019. And Ajith’s Thunivu will clash with Vijay’s Varisu at the box office during the same holiday in 2023. The release dates for both films have not been announced officially yet. And this clash has already caused a lot of excitement among fans of both the stars.