Is Thalapathy 67 part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe? What we know so far

Universe building is a new trend that has been imported from Hollywood to India. We already have Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Ranbir Kapoor’s Astraverse, Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT universe, and Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe, and the latest to join the list is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which revealed that Salman Khan’s Tiger is part of its world. Currently, in Tamil Nadu, LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe) is occupying the mind space of Vijay fans as the big question is whether are not their idol’s Thalapathy 67 is part of the same cinematic universe as Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Karthi’s Kaithi.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s universe and the stars in it

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj made his debut with the film Maanagaram (2017), which was a hyperlink action film–which says a lot about the filmmaker’s penchant for linking stories. His first step towards creating the universe was made in Kaithi (2019). In a scene, inspector Bejoy (Narain) questions someone with the codename “Ghost”, which sounded irrelevant to the film’s plot. Later in 2022, the Ghost turned out to be Vikram (Kamal Haasan). Bejoy served as the link between the two movies, and Lokesh further established how the two stories are related. Vikram ended with the introduction of Rolex (Suriya), a drug kingpin, who is now the enemy of Vikram, Dilli (Karthi), and Amar (Fahadh Faasil). The last scene ends with Rolex setting a bounty for their heads.

Thalapathy in LCU?

Ever since it was announced that Lokesh Kanagaraj is teaming up with Vijay for the second time, fans started wondering whether the film will be part of LCU. Their first collaboration, Master, turned out to be a huge hit for Vijay, and with Varisu failing to meet the expectations of fans, all eyes are on Kanagaraj to see if he will pull off another blockbuster with Vijay. Added to that expectation is the lingering question of the universe of Thalapathy 67. While it is not officially confirmed, many rumours and reports strongly suggest Thalapathy 67 is part of LCU.

Confession of Bejoy

Former inspector Bejoy, who is now part of Vikram’s gang, is a vital character in LCU as he connected Vikram and Kaithi. In Kaithi, Bejoy was an honest cop, who prevents the escape of Adaikalam (Harish Utthaman) and captures tonnes of drugs. However, in Vikram, it is revealed that his successful operation only leads to the death of his family and the criminals evading arrest due to the corrupt system. He turns rogue and joins hands with Vikram to uproot the corrupt officers in the department. Now, many wonder if he would return to Thalapathy 67 and become the common point of all three films. Reinforcing the rumour, Narain, who plays the character, in an interview with a Malayalam channel said that Thalapathy 67 is part of LCU. However, he is not playing any role in the film but will return in Karthi’s Kaithi 2.

Confession of Agent Amar

Fahadh Faasil played the role of Agent Amar, commander of the Black Squad, in Vikram. He unveils the identity of the ‘Masked Man’ to be Vikram, the commander of the Black Squad pilot batch. He also uncovers the corruption in the police department and refuses to work with them in stopping Vikram, which leads to the killing of his wife Gayathri (Gayathri) — a fate similar to that of Bejoy’s. In the end, Amar is seen turning into the ‘Masked Man’ to avenge the death of his wife. Like Bejoy, his character could also become the connecting point between Thalapathy 67 and other stories of LCU. When asked about the same at the Thankam press meet, Fahadh said, “Given that this movie is within Lokesh’s universe, I may be in it.”

The curious case of SR Prabhu’s tweet

Advertisement

While the statements of Narain and Fahad Faasil have made fans happy about Vijay being part of a potential multi-starrer, a tweet from SR Prabhu, the producer of Kaithi, has led to confusion. When Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the news confirming that Thalapathy 67 has gone on floors, Prabhu re-tweeted the poster with the caption, “Best wishes from the parallel universe!!” This made fans wonder whether Kaithi and Thalapathy 67 are not from the same universe.

All questions can only be answered by Kanagaraj, who hasn’t even made up his mind about the title yet. Guess, there will be a long wait to know whether or not Thalapathy 67 is in LCU. Maybe, only the film will answer that question.