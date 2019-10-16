Is Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Bigil director Atlee?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose last outing was Aanand L Rai’s Zero, is likely to collaborate with Atlee, who’s awaiting the release of Vijay-starrer, Bigil. According to sources, it’s an original script and not a remake of the Mersal director’s previous ones.

Advertising

“SRK has been spending some quality time with family and will make announcements regarding his upcoming films on his birthday (November 2). If this venture materialises, it is going to be a commercial masala entertainer,” said a source. Further, it is being said the work on the film will begin in December of this year.

Though a section of reports suggest this untitled film could be bankrolled by the Bollywood Badshah’s Red Chillies Ent, there’s a possibility of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner financing the same. However, there’s no official word yet.

Ever since Atlee was seen accompanying Shah Rukh Khan in an IPL cricket match, there had been talks about them teaming up.

Advertising

One may recall that Shah Rukh Khan had also shared the trailer of Bigil, calling it, “Chak De! India on steroids.”

Previously, the Chennai Express actor was speculated to feature in the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahan Se Achcha. Additionally, it was rumoured that he was working on Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

During a recent media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed the reason behind him not signing films post-Zero. A report published in Filmfare read, “Usually, when a film is coming to an end, I begin work on my next, which takes 3-4 months. But this time, I feel like doing nothing. I felt I should rather take time out; watch films, listen to stories and read more books. My daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So, I want to spend more time with my family.”