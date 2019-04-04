Is Bala doing a film with Suriya?

Bala was supposed to direct Dhruv Vikram in Varmaa, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. However, the makers E4 Entertainment announced they weren’t happy with Bala’s version of the film and replaced the director with Girisayya. Now, we hear Bala has approached Suriya with a script. If this materialises, this would mark the duo’s collaboration after 2003 film Pithamagan. They had earlier worked on Nanda, which was a turning point in Suriya’s career. According to sources, “things are in the initial stages, and yet to be finalised soon.”

Suriya, who is awaiting the release of KV Anand’s Kaappaan, will be doing a film with Irudhi Suttru director Sudha Kongara next. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Prakash had confirmed the same. If Suriya gives a nod to Bala’s project, they will start filming once the actor finishes his existing commitments.

Also, speculations are rife that Bala has been working on a multi-starrer and is planning to rope in Atharvaa and Arya for the project. Reports suggest that Bala has been in talks with GV Prakash for the music of the film. An official confirmation is awaited on the same. Prakash starred in Bala’s Naachiyaar, which also had Jyotika and Ivana in pivotal roles.