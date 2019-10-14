Irfan Pathan joins Vikram-Ajay Gnanamuthu film

A few days ago, Sreesanth was roped in as the antagonist for Hansika Motwani’s upcoming project. Today, we got to know that Harbhajan Singh was a part of Santhanam’s Dikkiloona. Now, it has been revealed that Irfan Pathan will play an important role in Vikram’s yet-to-be-titled project with Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikkaa Nodigal fame.

Cricketers acting in Bollywood films may not be a new thing, but in Kollywood, it certainly is.

Tentatively called Vikram 58, this film has music by AR Rahman, art by Amaran and camera work by Sivakumar Vijayan. It is also rumoured that Priya Bhavani Shankar of Monster fame, will play the female lead. However, an official word is awaited.

According to a release, touted to be an action thriller, Vikram 58, will be shot in multiple locations and different countries.

Sources indicate Vikram is likely to have 25 different looks in the film. It is interesting how Kamal Haasan had previously done ten characters in Dasavatharam, and Sivaji Ganesan had done nine in Navarathri. Further, Priyanka Chopra holds a world record for playing 12 characters in What’s Your Raashee.

One may recall that AR Rahman has earlier composed for Vikram’s films including Pudhiya Mannargal, Ravanan and I.

Produced by Seven Screen Studio and Viacom 18 Studios, Vikram 58 will be made in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. A source confirms indianexpress.com, “It will be a pan-Indian movie, made on a large scale.”