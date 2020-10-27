Irfan Pathan is Aslan Yilmaz in Vikram-starrer Cobra

Irfan Pathan's look in Vikram starrer Cobra is out. (Photo: Ajay Gnanamuthu/Twitter)

On the occasion of Irfan Pathan’s 36th birthday, director Ajay Gnanamuthu revealed the retired cricketer’s look from upcoming Tamil movie Cobra. Dressed in black, Irfan looks stylish and intense at the same time.

Cobra, which stars Vikram in the lead role, marks Irfan’s acting debut. He is playing the role of French Interpol officer Aslan Yilmaz in the film. “Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear ⁦⁦@IrfanPathan sir. Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you.. Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead (sic),” Gnanamuthu wrote on his Twitter account while sharing Irfan’s character poster.

Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear ⁦⁦@IrfanPathan⁩ sir ❤️❤️ Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and a caring person like you.. Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead 🤗🤗🤗 #Cobra 🐍🐍⁦⁩ ⁦#HBDIrfanpathan ⁦#AslanYilmaz pic.twitter.com/JBwIlbzGJM — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) October 27, 2020

Industry buzz suggests Vikram will be seen in more than 20 looks in Cobra. The filmmakers had plans to release the movie during summer this year. But, the pandemic spoiled the release plans. The film’s cast and crew were shooting in Russia in March. But, due to the COVID outbreak, they were forced to stop the shoot and fly back home.

According to reports, the filmmakers have plans to recreate certain locations of Russia in Chennai to complete the shoot. The filmmakers are expected to wrap up production by the end of this year.

Besides Vikram and Irfan, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

