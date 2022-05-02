scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
Parthiban’s ‘indecent’ behaviour leaves AR Rahman speechless. Watch video

AR Rahman has scored the music for Iravin Nizhal starring Parthiban, who has also written and directed the film.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 2, 2022 4:06:18 pm
Iravin Nizhal poster.

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was caught off guard recently during the music launch of the upcoming movie Iravin Nizhal. The film’s director Parthiban lost his cool and threw the microphone at the audience leaving Rahman speechless.

Parthiban was irked when he was told that his microphone was not working during a conversation with the music maestro. And Parthiban snapped by throwing his microphone at the audience, while shouting, “You should’ve told me at the beginning only.”

Later, Parthiban explained that he had pain in his shoulder, which made him act without thinking. “It was an indecent thing. I am sorry,” he said at the event.

After the critical success of Oththa Seruppu Size 7, Parthiban is coming out with another experimental film. While Oththa Seruppu Size 7 was a single actor movie, Iravin Nizhal is dubbed as “the world’s first non-linear single shot movie.”

The teaser which was released earlier suggested that the film will follow a man through various stages of his life. “Hunger and poverty have changed my life,” Parthiban says in the teaser.

Besides Parthiban, Iravin Nizhal also stars Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga, Sneha Kumar, Anand Krishnan and Chandru. AR Rahman has scored the music for the movie.

