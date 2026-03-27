Inside the dark world of Kara: Meet the allies and enemies surrounding Dhanush’s Karasami

With just over a month to go before its worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026, the makers of Kara have been revealing the characters of the film. Now that the full lineup has been unveiled, here is a complete look at the world Dhanush and director Vignesh Raja have built.

Dhanush plays Karasami, known simply as Kara, a man who finds himself being hunted after locking horns with wrong people because of his profession. Caught between sin and virtue, he must protect his family against all odds, taking on a one-man battle before he loses everything he holds dear. The film’s poster carries a single line that sets the tone cleanly: “Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive.”