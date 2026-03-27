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Inside the dark world of Kara: Meet the allies and enemies surrounding Dhanush’s Karasami
With just over a month to go before its worldwide theatrical release, the makers of Dhanush-starrer Kara have dropped a character reveal teaser.
With just over a month to go before its worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026, the makers of Kara have been revealing the characters of the film. Now that the full lineup has been unveiled, here is a complete look at the world Dhanush and director Vignesh Raja have built.
Dhanush plays Karasami, known simply as Kara, a man who finds himself being hunted after locking horns with wrong people because of his profession. Caught between sin and virtue, he must protect his family against all odds, taking on a one-man battle before he loses everything he holds dear. The film’s poster carries a single line that sets the tone cleanly: “Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive.”
Prithvi Pandiarajan plays Murugesan, the character whose look was revealed last in the campaign. Jayaram plays Muthu Selvan, with the makers teasing his introduction with the line “And at this stop, Muthu Selvan joins the ride.” Veteran director and actor KS Ravikumar plays Kandhasaami, a pivotal figure in the film’s rural setting whose commanding screen presence is expected to add considerable authority to the narrative.
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Mamitha Baiju plays Selli, appearing in a simple red saree with a stricken expression. National Award-winning Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Bharathan, a cop, whose first look was accompanied by the caption “Bharathan, on duty.” Karunas plays Kasi Maayan, whose look was dropped with the line “Climbing up, straight into the world of Kara.”
Kara is directed by Vignesh Raja, whose debut film Por Thozhil in 2023 earned rave reviews. The story has been co-written by Raja and Alfred Prakash, the same writing duo behind Por Thozhil, who reportedly took four years to arrive at the final version of that script. Their reunion for a project of this scale is one of the bigger reasons anticipation around Kara has been running high.
The technical crew is equally strong, with cinematography by Theni Eswar, editing by Sreejith Sarang, who also cut Por Thozhil, and music by National Award-winning composer G V Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner.
With the Por Thozhil writing team at the helm and Dhanush in what looks like one of his grittier avatars, the film has set itself up as something worth watching closely. Kara is set to release worldwide on April 30.