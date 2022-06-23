Inside Suriya and Jyotika’s adventurous Costa Rica trip, watch video

Power couple Suriya and Jyotika’s recent trip to Costa Rica is giving us travel goals. Jyotika on Thursday shared a video on Instagram, giving us a detailed peek into her adventurous trip.

The video had the text, “One day baby we’ll be old.. Oh baby we’ll be old. And think of all the stories that we could have told.” In the video, the couple is seen zipping, visiting coffee plantations and rafting.

Jyothika captioned the video, “Pura Vida”, which is a popular phrase in Costa Rica. Suriya reshared the video on his Instagram stories too.

Suriya, who recently shot for a cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Soorarai Pottru remake, also has a guest appearance in R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan had recently revealed how Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan played key cameo roles in Rocketry without charging a single penny.

Suriya was also a part of Kamal Haasan’s latest blockbuster Vikram. His character Rolex became one of the high points of the movie. Kamal later gave a shout-out to Suriya, while also confirming that he’ll reunite with him in Vikram 3.