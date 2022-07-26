Inside Red Giant Movies celebration: This is what Aamir Khan and Kamal Haasan said

July 26, 2022 4:54:53 pm
Production house Red Giant Movies on Monday held a special event in Chennai to commemorate its 15th year in the entertainment business. The banner was founded by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin. And the first film to roll out from the banner was Vijay’s 2008 action flick Kuruvi, which was based on director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Chatrapathi.
The event was attended by the who’s who of Tamil cinema, including Kamal Haasan, Gautham Menon and Simbu. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was also in attendance. Many distributors and exhibitors from across Tamil Nadu too took part in the celebration. It was a closed-door function and there are not many details about what transpired at the event.
Indianexpress.com spoke to a few distributors who were present at the event to get an idea of who said what. The trailer of Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha was screened at the event and it is said to have received a loud applause from the audience. Red Giant Movies is distributing the Tamil version of the film in the state.
Later, Aamir Khan went up on the stage along with Kamal Haasan and the duo exchanged their mutual admiration and respect for each other. Aamir was mighty impressed with the trailers of upcoming Tamil movies, including Cobra, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Gulu Gulu (distributed by Red Giant Movies), which were screened at the function.
Aamir said that he could see that the trailers of these Tamil movies didn’t just have commercial ‘masala’ elements in them but they also seemed high on content. He noted that in the last two years, more and more south Indian movies, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, are doing well in the Hindi belt. And the actor-filmmaker said the north Indian audience was developing a taste for the kind of movies made in south India. He also wished that Hindi films, including his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, will be equally appreciated by audiences across southern states.
Aamir Khan was also asked if he ever wanted to remake one of Kamal Haasan’s movies. Aamir responded by saying that when he watches a movie, he just enjoys the film as an audience without thinking about whether or not he should do the remake of it. The actor also noted that he doesn’t consider Laal Singh Chaddha a remake. He believes Laal Singh Chaddha is a unique and new film even though it is based on the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. He said that the movie has been reimagined completely keeping the Indian audience in mind.
Kamal Haasan later heaped praise on his compatriot from Bollywood. Kamal said he and Aamir Khan were among the driving forces of Indian cinema as they both keep working to outperform themselves with each film. The actor-filmmaker also noted that age is just a number and he is never satisfied with what he did in his last film. Kamal said he doesn’t relax after delivering a blockbuster and starts working on how to better himself in his next film. He remarked that Aamir too is like him.
Aamir noted that even though he doesn’t talk to Kamal frequently, he has always looked up to him. The actor said he was a big fan of Kamal’s work in films like Sagar and Nayakan, and he even learned from the Tamil superstar’s acting.
