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Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s twin sons Uyir and Ulag’s fourth birthday bash
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their twin sons Uyir and Ulag’s fourth birthday.
Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, have turned four. The couple marked the occasion with a grand birthday celebration and shared glimpses of the festivities with their fans.
The birthday bash was filled with colourful decorations, music and plenty of happy moments. Photos from the celebration captured the family enjoying the special day together.
The birthday boys twinned in grey co-ords set with white T-shirts for the jungle-themed bash, while their dad, director Vignesh Shivan, also sported a matching outfit with his boys. Nayanthara opted for a pink checked saree for the celebrations.
The couple shared glimpses of the birthday cakes, including a two-tier jungle-themed cake decorated with animal figurines. Other pictures featured a Black Panther-themed cake and an Avengers-themed cake. In another photo, Nayanthara and Vignesh posed with their sons, holding them close as they celebrated the special occasion surrounded by jungle-inspired décor.
Nayanthara shared the pictures with two white hearts.
See photos from Nayanthara’s twin sons, Uyir and Ulag’s birthday:
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Earlier, Vignesh shared a video of Uyir and Ulag dancing energetically. Alongside the clip, he penned a note that read, “The happiness, the blessing, the meaning, the music, the vibe, the emotion, the Uyir and the Ulag of our life ❤️ happy birthday to U 2 ! #Uyir #ulag the heart beats of our lives ❤️❤️❤️ @nayanthara #HBD #UYIRULAG. Every minute, every second amma & dada thank God for blessing us with U2 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you 2 ❤️❤️.”
See the video here:
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Nayanthara and Vignesh have often shared glimpses of their life with Uyir and Ulag on social media. The couple welcomed their twin boys in 2022 and have continued to give fans occasional peeks into their family moments.
The actor-filmmaker duo has also been vocal about how much parenthood has changed their lives. Their social media posts featuring the twins frequently receive love from fans, while the couple generally keeps details of their children’s lives private.
On the work front, Nayanthara was recently seen in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. She will next headline Sundar C’s devotional thriller Mookuthi Amman 2, the sequel to the 2020 film Mookuthi Amman. The film is scheduled to release on November 6 during the Diwali festive period.
Nayanthara also has a pan-India action entertainer with Salman Khan in her line-up. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film marks another major collaboration for the actor.
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