Inside Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s twin sons Uyir and Ulag’s fourth birthday bash

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, have turned four. The couple marked the occasion with a grand birthday celebration and shared glimpses of the festivities with their fans.

The birthday bash was filled with colourful decorations, music and plenty of happy moments. Photos from the celebration captured the family enjoying the special day together.

The birthday boys twinned in grey co-ords set with white T-shirts for the jungle-themed bash, while their dad, director Vignesh Shivan, also sported a matching outfit with his boys. Nayanthara opted for a pink checked saree for the celebrations.

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The couple shared glimpses of the birthday cakes, including a two-tier jungle-themed cake decorated with animal figurines. Other pictures featured a Black Panther-themed cake and an Avengers-themed cake. In another photo, Nayanthara and Vignesh posed with their sons, holding them close as they celebrated the special occasion surrounded by jungle-inspired décor.