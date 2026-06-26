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Inside Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s star-studded wedding in Goa, see photos and videos
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has shared beautiful pictures from her daughter Avantika Sundar's wedding with Shravan Sreenivasan.
Actor-politician’s Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C’s eldest daughter Avantika Sundar tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan at a luxury resort in Goa on Thursday. The grand wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair with several celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, Amala Akkineni, Trisha Krishnan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff marking their presence. On Friday, Khushbu took to social media to share beautiful moments from the special day.
Sharing adorable pictures on X, Khushbu wrote, “With hearts full of love and gratitude, we are delighted to share that our beloved daughter, Avantika, married Shravan Sreenivasan on 25th June 2026 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and dear friends. We seek your blessings and good wishes as they begin this beautiful journey together. With love, Sundar C & Kushboo Sundar.”
With hearts full of love and gratitude, we are delighted to share that our beloved daughter, Avantika, married Shravan Sreenivasan on 25th June 2026 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and dear friends.
We seek your blessings and good wishes as they begin this beautiful… pic.twitter.com/2zz0z5eziE
— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 26, 2026
Celebs attend Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding
Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, and Amala Akkineni graced the wedding of Avantika Sundar and Shravan Sreenivasan. Bollywood stars Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were also clicked at the wedding. Both of them were dressed in traditional South Indian attire. While Trisha attended the wedding, her rumoured partner, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay skipped the event. In a viral video, Trisha was seen sitting in the front row and talking to Chiranjeevi and his wife.
ALSO READ | Khushbu Sundar’s daughter Anandita shuts down trolls, Ozempic rumours: ‘Took me 7 years’
Trisha @trishtrashers Tollywood stars grace the wedding of #Kushboo & #SundarC‘s daughter😍❤️🎊 pic.twitter.com/dWjrHjqDkS
— 𝑩𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒍𝒚🦋 (@buttu_iam27) June 25, 2026
Class 80’s Stars….
Legends in Single Frame
At #Khushboo ‘s daughter in Goa. pic.twitter.com/LyPBVUor1H
— Telugu Bit (@Telugubit) June 25, 2026
Tamannaah Bhatia also attended the wedding. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor congratulated Avantika and Shravan, and shared a carousel of moments from the event.
Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C tied the knot in 2000. The couple has two daughters – Avantika and Anandita.
Meanwhile, Avantika Sundar will soon mark her acting debut with the upcoming Malayalam film Aarambham. She is also set to make her debut in Tamil with Pavish’s Attacker, directed by debutant Dhamo Nagapooshnam.
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