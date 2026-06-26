Inside Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s star-studded wedding in Goa, see photos and videos

Actor-politician’s Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C’s eldest daughter Avantika Sundar tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan at a luxury resort in Goa on Thursday. The grand wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair with several celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, Amala Akkineni, Trisha Krishnan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff marking their presence. On Friday, Khushbu took to social media to share beautiful moments from the special day.

Sharing adorable pictures on X, Khushbu wrote, “With hearts full of love and gratitude, we are delighted to share that our beloved daughter, Avantika, married Shravan Sreenivasan on 25th June 2026 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and dear friends. We seek your blessings and good wishes as they begin this beautiful journey together. With love, Sundar C & Kushboo Sundar.”