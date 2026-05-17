Inside Kamal Haasan’s 6 demands to TN CM Vijay: From ending a 4% tax to state-owned OTT platform

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and submitted a memorandum to him with six demands for the Tamil film industry, including to launch a state-owned OTT platform.

Haasan’s party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), an ally of the DMK, did not contest the April, 23, 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In a post on ‘X’, the MNM leader explained in detail the list of demands he had submitted to the CM during his meeting on late Saturday.

“I request the Tamil Nadu government to launch a state-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences could access Tamil cinema, independent film and documentaries at affordable and subsidised rates,” he said.