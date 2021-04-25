Inside Jwala Gutta-Vishnu Vishal’s wedding, see all photos and videos

Actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta’s wedding was a private affair with family and friends in attendance. In photos from the wedding and pre-wedding events that are now online, the couple can be seen posing for photos together and family and friends.

Jwala, who chose a traditional saree for wedding, was seen in an Amit Aggarwal creation at the cocktail while Vishnu looked absolute dapper in classic black suit at the earlier event. In another set of photos, both Jwala and Vishnu were seen taking the charge of the dance floor.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta, who got engaged in 2020, tied the knot on April 22. Their wedding’s official photographer shared Vishnu and Jwala’s first photo as a married couple on their social media handles. They tagged the couple as “The Thalaiva and Boss lady.”

Earlier, Vishnu took to his social media platforms to announce his wedding date. He shared a note, which read, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in the presence of near and dear. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embarked on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal will be seen in Mohandas. Recently, he posted a picture with his co-star Indrajith Sukumaran. “Wrapped up work for my new Tamil movie MOHANDAS! Thank you @vvstudioz and ur team for the wonderful hospitality! Was a pleasure sharing screen space with you both @thevishnuvishal and @aishwaryarajessh, and working with the team! Looking forward to seeing our movie on screens,” Indrajith mentioned in a post. The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh.