Inside Hansika Motwani’s wedding after-party: Actor blushes as husband Sohael Kathuriya sings ‘Kesariya’ for her, watch

Actor Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her longtime partner Sohael Kathuriya on December 4, Sunday in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The event was attended by their close friends and family members. While the couple is yet to share inside photos from the function, their fan pages are flooded with latest photos and videos from the wedding.

Post their wedding, the two lovebirds hosted an after-party. A video from the bash is being circulated widely online where Sohael is seen dedicating and singing the ‘Kesariya’ song to his beautiful wife. The romantic ballad is from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. Even as Sohael lip syncs to the number, Hansika is seen blushing and tells him to stop after a point.

In another clip the duo let their hair down on Thalapathy Vijay’s hit dance number “Vaathi Coming.” Pinkvilla reported that the couple is in talks to sell their wedding video rights to a major streaming platform. The couple were good friends for a while before they turned professional partners. Hansika, on November 2, shared a post where Sohael is seen proposing to her in front of Eiffel Tower. Hansika had captioned the post as “Now and forever.”

Before tying the knot on December 4, the couple also had a sangeet night, a sufi night, and haldi ceremony. The photos and videos from the same have been going viral on the internet.

More photos and videos from Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya’s wedding:

Hansika worked as a child actor from 2001-2004, and then resumed work from 2007 onwards, and made a name for herself in the Tamil industry. She has appeared in films like Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and Singam II among others.