Inside Hansika Motwani’s mehendi ceremony: Actor dances with fiance Sohael Khaturiya, watch

Hansika Motwani’s pre-wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the actor was seen with brother Prashant Motwani and mom Mona Motwani as they left Mumbai for the wedding in Rajasthan. The actor will marry boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya on December 4, as per reports.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding will be taking place at Mundota Fort and Palace, near Jaipur in the presence of her family and friends. Last night, some photos and videos of Hansika Motwani getting her mehendi done made their way to the fan pages. The actor can be seen blushing as her friends captured her. In a video, groom-to-be Sohael Khaturiya was also seen sitting next to Hansika as the two try to dance.

Hansika wore an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara set for the ceremony, which took place on December 1 evening.

See all photos and videos from Hansika Motwani’s mehendi ceremony:

Earlier in the day, a clip was shared on Sriya Reddy’s Instagram story, which had the beaming bride-to-be.

See more photos from Hansika Motwani’s wedding:

Hansika Motwani is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya, on December 4, Sunday. The couple will have a traditional Sindhi ceremony.

Hansika’s wedding celebrations started with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai in November. The actor also had a fun bachelorette party in Greece.