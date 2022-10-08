scorecardresearch
Inside Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6’s house. See photos

There are some significant changes in the new house of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the show kickstarts on October 9.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 picturesKamal Haasan is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is all set to premiere on October 9 with actor Kamal Haasan returning as the host for the sixth time. Last season ended with TV actor Raju winning the title and Priyanka Deshpande and Pavni as the runner-ups. Now, with the most-watched Tamil reality show set to begin, fans are excited to know about the new set of contestants and the new look of the house. While one has to wait till the premiere to see who all will be participating, you don’t have to wait to see the house as we have brought you the pictures from the sets of the new Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6.

There are significant changes in the new house like the return of the swimming pool. In the past few seasons, the swimming pool was either absent or non-functional as the showrunners wanted to show solidarity with the water scarcity issue of the state. However, the sixth season will feature a functional pool with a ramp. Going by the pictures, it looks like the new season will be more extravagant. The living room area looks vibrant and royal with each wall having a different colour and texture.

Check out the pictures from the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 house:

Simple but elegant look of the new Bigg Boss Tamil house Simple but elegant look of the new Bigg Boss Tamil house. (Photo: PR) Swimming pool is back! Swimming pool is back! (Photo: PR) Lawn This season, the lawn looks simpler. (Photo: PR) Living room area Living room area. (Photo: PR) Dinning table Dining table area. (Photo: PR) Kitchen gets more glossier Kitchen area. (Photo: PR) Store room Storeroom area. (Photo: PR) The assembly area The assembly area. (Photo: PR) No separate sleeping area for men and women The bedroom. (Photo: PR) Living room area Living room section. (Photo: PR) Restroom area Restroom area. (Photo: PR) Living room area Another part of the living room. (Photo: PR)

Another significant change in the new house is that there is only one common sleeping area for men and women, unlike the previous seasons. Though we couldn’t get hold of the picture of the jail, we can confirm that the jail will be one of the surprise elements of this season.  Last season, the house featured the claustrophobic underground jail, but this season the cell more or less looks like a gigantic parrot cage.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 premieres on October 9.

