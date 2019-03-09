Inside Arya and Sayyeshaa’s sangeet ceremony

Arya and Sayyeshaa’s pre-wedding festivities have begun. Sayyeshaa had her sangeet ceremony on March 8 which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Anju Mahendroo, Zarina Wahab, Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi.

Anju Mahendroo shared a photo with the bride-to-be. The Shivaay actor looked extremely beautiful as she struck a pose for a photo.

Sanjay Dutt also attended the festivities. The Kalank actor sported his new look at the bash.

Sunil Gavaskar was one of the celebrities to attend the ceremony.

Sooraj Pancholi struck a pose with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy.

Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi marked their presence too.

Here are other photos from Arya and Sayyeshaa’s sangeet ceremony:

Earlier this year, Arya took to Twitter and shared a post wishing Happy Valentine’s Day to his fans. In the post, he announced, “With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness – Arya and Sayyesha.”

He also expressed his emotion with a hashtag that read, ‘blessed.’

Arya and Sayyeshaa shared screen space in 2018 film Ghajinikanth. The two will share screen space yet again in Suriya’s next film Kaappaan.