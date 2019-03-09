Inside Arya and Sayyeshaa’s sangeet ceremony

Toggle Menu
Arya and Sayyeshaa had announced their wedding earlier this year. The couple is enjoying their pre-wedding festivities.

arya sayyeshaa to get married in march
Pre-wedding ceremonies of Arya and Sayyeshaa have begun.

Arya and Sayyeshaa’s pre-wedding festivities have begun. Sayyeshaa had her sangeet ceremony on March 8 which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Anju Mahendroo, Zarina Wahab, Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi.

sayyeshaa and arya sangeet
(Source: Anju Mahendroo/Instagram)

Anju Mahendroo shared a photo with the bride-to-be. The Shivaay actor looked extremely beautiful as she struck a pose for a photo.

sayyeshaa sangeet photo
(Source: Anju Mahendroo/Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt also attended the festivities. The Kalank actor sported his new look at the bash.

arya and sayyeshaa sangeet
(Source: Anju Mahendroo/Instagram)

Sunil Gavaskar was one of the celebrities to attend the ceremony.

arya and sayyeshaa sangeet news
(Source: Sabyasachi Satpathy/Instagram)

Sooraj Pancholi struck a pose with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy.

sayyeshaa sangeet photos
(Source: Anju Mahendroo/Instagram)

Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi marked their presence too.

Here are other photos from Arya and Sayyeshaa’s sangeet ceremony:

arya and sayyeshaa sangeet photos
(Source: Sabyasachi Satpathy/Instagram)
sayyeshaa sangeet
(Source: Anju Mahendroo/Instagram)

Earlier this year, Arya took to Twitter and shared a post wishing Happy Valentine’s Day to his fans. In the post, he announced, “With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness – Arya and Sayyesha.”

He also expressed his emotion with a hashtag that read, ‘blessed.’

Arya and Sayyeshaa shared screen space in 2018 film Ghajinikanth. The two will share screen space yet again in Suriya’s next film Kaappaan.

