Inside Anirudh Ravichander’s home: A traditional South Indian house with a modern twist

Anirudh Ravichander has been making headlines for Jailer 2 and his reported wedding plans with the film’s producer Kalanithi Maran’s daughter, Kaviya Maran, who is heir to Rs 24,000 crore business empire. While Anirudh is now among the most sought-after music composers in South Indian cinema, there was a time when he described himself simply as someone trying to become a good musician. His journey began in a home that reflects his roots and the family life that shaped him.

Anirudh grew up with his parents and sister in an apartment in Chennai that blends contemporary design with traditional South Indian aesthetics. The family eventually expanded the original home by acquiring an adjoining apartment, creating additional space for a studio, a home theatre and other personal corners.

The aesthetic sitting area of Anirudh’s home. (Photo: The aesthetic sitting area of Anirudh’s home. (Photo: Asian Paints /YouTube)

In a house tour with Asian Paints, Anirudh offered a glimpse into the spaces where his family gathers, shares conversations and makes memories, as well as his own bachelor pad, where he prefers sleeping on a mattress placed directly on the floor.

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Inside Anirudh Ravichander’s Chennai house. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) Inside Anirudh Ravichander’s Chennai house. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

The living room features white flooring, bold sofas and a chequered accent chair that adds visual interest. A green sofa and a centre table decorated with silver showpieces lend character to the seating area, while paintings and carefully chosen decorative elements bring warmth to the space.

Anirudh’s favourite spot in the house. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) Anirudh’s favourite spot in the house. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

One corner of the room features a wall lined with photographs, alongside two chequered chairs. Anirudh called it his favourite spot in the house. “You feel like the boss of the house if you sit here,” he said.

The swing adds a traditional charm. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) The swing adds a traditional charm. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Pointing to the photographs, he added, “This is our memory wall. It has the concept of before and after. It has some fun memories and nice emotions.”

The dining area. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) The dining area. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

A traditional swing occupies the centre of the living room, bringing a distinctly South Indian touch to the otherwise contemporary interiors. Opposite it is the dining area, furnished with wooden chairs and a glass-top table.

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Idols made of brass are placed in multiple corners of the house. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) Idols made of brass are placed in multiple corners of the house. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Brass idols displayed around the home add an old-world, temple-inspired charm, reinforcing the traditional aesthetic that runs through the apartment.

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The home underwent a significant expansion a few years after Anirudh’s song “Why This Kolaveri Di” became a viral sensation. What was once a single apartment was transformed into a larger space by combining two flats.

Two apartments were later combined into one. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) Two apartments were later combined into one. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Explaining the change, Anirudh pointed out that what is now the middle of the house was once its endpoint.

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“What is now the midpoint of the house used to be the endpoint of the house until two years ago,” he said.

He also offered a humorous explanation for why the family needed more room: “We were all becoming older, bones were becoming bigger, so we needed more space.”

The extended room has a dedicated space for Anirudh, doubling up as his in-house office.(Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) The extended room has a dedicated space for Anirudh, doubling up as his in-house office.(Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

The expanded section includes an open area with minimal furniture and carefully placed decorative accents, creating a versatile backdrop for photographs. It also houses a small library where Anirudh listens to stories and scripts, as well as a dedicated home theatre.

Photographs are a recurring feature throughout the house. While some capture family moments, others celebrate milestones from Anirudh’s professional journey. One photograph features him alongside superstar Rajinikanth and music maestro AR Rahman.

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The space also has a corner turned into a home theater. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) The space also has a corner turned into a home theater. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

The area that doubles as Anirudh’s home office also includes a comfortable seating arrangement, anchored by a striking yellow couch.

The tour then moved to his bedroom, which he described as humble, with minimal storage. “I don’t have a lot of clothes, so I don’t need a lot of space,” he said.

Anirudh’s bedroom where he prefers to sleep on floor. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) Anirudh’s bedroom where he prefers to sleep on floor. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

The room reflects his preference for simplicity. A large mattress placed directly on the floor serves as his bed, while a stand holds his collection of hats. A few photographs and a comfortable reclining chair complete the space.

“I just put a small mattress on the floor. I like to sleep on the floor, I don’t know why. I read somewhere that single guys love to sleep on the floor,” he joked.

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The sitting area in Anirudh’s office. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) The sitting area in Anirudh’s office. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Born into a family with deep connections to the film industry, Anirudh is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and the nephew of Rajinikanth. However, it is his music that has established him as a force in his own right. Over the years, he has composed music for several major films, including Jailer and Leo, while also contributing to projects such as RRR as a singer.