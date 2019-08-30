India’s largest movie screen launched in Nellore

Qube Cinema introduced its first EPIQ Screen in Sullurpet, Nellore district on Thursday. Telugu actor Ram Charan launched the 100ft wide and 80ft height screen, touted to be the largest in South Asia. “I am happy about the grandeur. Hopefully, I watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy here,” he said.

Advertising

Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, is the first movie to be screened on EPIQ. Cinematographer Madhie of Saaho fame said, “EPIQ will have a terrific impact on the movie industry, giving us greater scope in how we produce feature films. Knowing that audiences can have an immersive experience will increase the creative possibilities for us; in terms of visuals, sound and more.”

According to a press release, “The state-of-the-art technologies makes EPIQ the best in the business including 4K RGB laser projection, Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio, a 1:1.9 screen aspect ratio that is optimised for both scope and flat movies with razor sharp images, higher brightness, increased contrast and a wider colour gamut.” While the mega screen will be a 670-seater, the other screens will have 170 seats each. “We are expecting to draw audience from around the area and those commuting via National Highway (NH) 16,” said a source.

CEO, Qube Cinemas, Harsh Rohatgi says, “As a premium large format of exceptional quality, EPIQ will have the power to inspire a revival in how people engage with movies, drawing them back to the theater for an incredible experience. We are in talks with exhibitors across the country to add new Qube EPIQ screens and hope to announce several upcoming sites before the end of this year.”