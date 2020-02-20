Indian 2 accident: I have lost three of my colleagues, says Kamal Haasan

The accident happened on the set of Indian 2 at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai. The accident happened on the set of Indian 2 at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai.

Three film crew members were killed on Wednesday night in an accident on the set of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie Indian 2. The accident happened on the set at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai.

Indian 2 actor Kamal Haasan confirmed the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “Despite the fact that I have been through many accidents, today’s was the most horrific one I have been through. I have lost three of my colleagues. More than my pain, their families’ grief is more worse. I will be a part of their family and share their grief. My deepest condolences to them.”

Film crew members who were injured have been admitted in a hospital.

In another tweet, Kamal wrote, “I have spoken to the doctors of those who were injured. Proper first aid was promptly carried out. Let’s spend the night hoping that the injured recover well”

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

மருத்துவமனையில் விபத்தில் சிக்கியவர்களை பார்த்து மருத்துவர்களிடம் பேசியுள்ளேன். முதலுதவி வழங்கப்பட்டு உரிய சிகிச்சைக்கான வேலைகள் நடக்கிறது. இவர்கள் விரைவாக உடல் நலம் பெற்றிடுவார்கள் என்ற நம்பிக்கையுடனே இந்த இரவு விடியட்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

According to Tamil news channel Thanthi TV, the gain crane, holding massive stadium lights about 50 feet above ground level, fell on the shooting spot, killing three film crew members and grievously injuring some crew members.

The TV report also said that Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and director Shankar were on the sets when the accident took place. However, none of them was hurt as they were away from the spot where the crane came crashing down.

EVP Film City has seen several such unfortunate incidents in the past. It is worth noting that an elderly electrician was seriously injured when a focus light atop a crane dropped on him during the shooting of actor Vijay’s film Bigil.

Indian 2 is a sequel to Shankar’s 1996 vigilante drama Indian. It is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

