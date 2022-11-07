Indian 2 new posters: Kamal Haasan is triumphant as ‘Indian thatha’

Filmmaker Shankar on Monday unveiled new posters of his upcoming film Indian 2, coinciding with the 68th birthday celebration of superstar Kamal Haasan.

“Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday!,” the director tweeted while sharing the new poster.

The poster features Kamal in his ‘Indian thatha’ makeup and he makes a clenched fist gesture as if he’s celebrating some victory. It seems ‘Indian thatha’ continues to betray age when it comes to exuding energy.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: His comeback that no one saw coming

The shooting of Indian 2 resumed in September this year after being stuck in production hell for over two years. The filming halted in February 2020, when a freak accident on the sets of Indian 2 killed three and injured many. Both Shankar and Kamal later recalled how they both escaped the accident unhurt as they were also present on the sets at the time of the mishap. The production was thrown into uncertainty with the outbreak of Covid and ensuing lockdown. Shankar and the film’s producers Lyca Productions were at loggerheads over the unfinished project. The producers even moved court to get an injunction against Shankar for starting a new project with Ram Charan before completing Indian 2.

Wishing our treasure, the multi-faceted talent @ikamalhaasan sir a very Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/Ra8Hze0amn — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) November 6, 2022

In light of the success of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, actor-filmmaker Udhayanidhi Stalin came on board Indian 2 as the additional producer, reviving the project. Shankar is shooting Indian 2 and RC15, starring Ram Charan, simultaneously.

Indian 2 is expected to arrive in cinemas next year. The film is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, which was the story of an aged vigilante with uncanny skills. He goes on a killing spree to end the menace of systematic corruption.