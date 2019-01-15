Indian 2 first look: Kamal Haasan is back as Senapathi

Director Shankar on Tuesday unveiled the first look of upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. In the poster, an angry Haasan seems all set to take on corruption once again.

Advertising

Sharing the poster of Indian 2 on Twitter, Shankar wrote, “#indian2 Hi everyone! Happy Pongal.”

The film will go on floors from January 18. While music of the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, other crew members include production designer Muthuraj, editor Sreekar Prasad, dialogues writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Sarvanakumar, action directors Jack Gill, Tadd Griffith and Peter Hein, lyricist Thamrai Vivek, choreographer Bosco and special make up by Legacy Effects.

Kajal Aggarwal, meanwhile, has confirmed her casting in Indian 2. The film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, might also star Nedumudi Venu, Dulquer Salmaan and Simbu.

Producers Lyca Productions had officially announced Indian 2 on November 7, 2018, which was also Kamal Haasan’s 64th birthday.

Advertising

Talking about Indian 2, Shankar had earlier said, “A lot of things happened around us in these years, and all that will be discussed in the sequel. Though I have done many films, Indian 2 will be close to my heart. After finishing every film, I used to think about developing a sequel to Indian, but finally, it materialised this year. The script has come out very well.”