Kajal Aggarwal on Indian 2 accident: In so much shock, denial and trauma

Kajal Aggarwal said she was in shock after the “monstrous crane accident” last night. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal said she was in shock after the “monstrous crane accident” last night. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal on Thursday morning took to Twitter to share her condolences, in the wake of an accident on the sets of Indian 2 which took the lives of three crew members. The actor, who is part of the Shankar directorial, was present on the set at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai, when the incident took place.

Kajal said that she was in a lot of shock after the accident. “In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life,” the actor’s tweet read.

In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal also expressed her condolences on Twitter. “Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions,” she added.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 vigilante drama Indian, also starring Kamal Haasan in the lead. It is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Reports suggest that actor Kamal Haasan and director Shankar were also present on the set, but they escaped unhurt.

There have been numerous cases of accidents at EVP Film City in the past. During the shoot of actor Vijay’s Bigil, an elderly electrician was seriously injured when a focus light atop a crane fell on him.

