Indhuja joins Thalapathy 63

The shooting of Thalapathy 63 is progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai, and the latest to join the sets is Indhuja Ravichandran of Meyaadha Maan fame. Reports suggest that she might be seen as one of the football players in the Atlee directorial. However, there is no official word. The team resumed the second schedule after Vijay returned from a holiday abroad.

A source close to the unit, however, confirms the Mercury actress is on board, without revealing her character. A little birdie also tells us she has got a different hair-do.

Touted to be sports drama, we hear the film has an investigation angle involving Vijay, who is playing the coach of the Tamil Nadu women’s football team. Thalapathy 63 will be ‘lighter’ than Vijay’s previous films with Atlee — Theri and Mersal. For now, huge sets, worth Rs 6 crore, have been built on the outskirts of Chennai, where the film is being shot. Apparently, we are told the amount is cheaper than hiring a football ground for a 50-day schedule.

Also featuring Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Soundararaja, Anand Raj, Reba Monica John and Kapish Poovaiyar of Super Singer fame in important roles, the film is produced by Archana Kalpathi under AGS Entertainment. While AR Rahman is on board for the project, Vivek will pen the songs.