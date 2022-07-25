‘Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer,’ says Aishwarya as Income Tax department honours Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently honoured by the Income Tax department for consistently paying taxes on time. The actor’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth received the award on behalf of her father.

The event happened on Sunday in Chennai with Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, as the chief guest.

Sharing pictures from the event, Aishwarya Rajinikanth wrote on Twitter, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on (sic).”

Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather pic.twitter.com/x4timxMDtd — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) July 24, 2022

Fans of Rajinikanth flooded the comments section of the tweet. One Twitter user wrote, “Very Proud of this achievement and the same principle should be adopted by everybody to follow (sic).”

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was also recently honoured by the Income Tax department for being the highest taxpayer in the country.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming film is currently in the pre-production stage. The movie is likely to go on floors in August. It will star Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar in a pivotal role. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Mohan and Ramya Krishnan are also speculated to be part of the film.