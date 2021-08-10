scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
D Imman shares rare photo of Priyanka Chopra’s first recording session

Did you know that Priyanka Chopra’s singing career began in a Chennai studio under the guidance of composer D Imman?

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 10, 2021 7:38:49 pm
Priyanka Chopra made her screen debut with Vijay's Thamizhan in 2002. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

A well-known international recording artiste is one of the many hats that Priyanka Chopra wears. But, did you know that her singing career began in a Chennai studio under the guidance of composer D Imman? Imman on Monday tweeted a throwback picture of Priyanka’s first recording session.

“Nostalgic Pic! Easily before two decades! A Rare click during the recording session of my Debut Film @actorvijay anna starrer #Thamizhan And it is! @priyankachopra ‘s debut song as a singer #UllathaiKillathey,” the composer captioned the photo.

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra ‘can’t wait’ to get on the road with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, recounts how Jee Le Zaraa happened

Priyanka Chopra had sung the duet number “Ullathai Killathe” for Vijay’s 2002 courtroom drama Thamizhan. In addition to lending her vocals, she played the leading lady in the film. Thamizhan has the distinction of being Priyanka’s only non-Hindi Indian film.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Jee Le Zaraa, Text for You, Matrix 4, Citadel, Sheela, Tulia and Cowboy Ninja Viking in her kitty.

