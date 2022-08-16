In between Varisu shoots, Vijay watches a movie in Hyderabad. See pictures

Tamil superstar Vijay was snapped emerging out of a theatre after watching a movie in Hyderabad. It’s said that Vijay saw actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s latest movie Bimbisara.

Bimbisara is a fantasy drama which released earlier this month. The film has become a hit at the box office with more than Rs 50 crore in its worldwide theatrical collection.

It’s worth noting that Vijay had acted in the revenge drama Aathi, which was the remake of Kalyan’s 2005 hit Athanokkade.

Vijay is now busy shooting for his upcoming movie Varisu. The shoot is happening in Hyderabad at a brisk pace. Earlier, a video clip of Vijay shooting for a scene at a hospital was leaked on social media. He could be seen performing the scene with Prabhu.

The shooting of Varisu is going on despite calls of strikes from the producers of Telugu cinema. The filmmakers have taken a break from making new movies to chalk out a new way to deal with the emerging challenges of the box office business. Amid rising production costs, the growing popularity of streaming services, and highly regulated ticket prices, the industry has found itself on a backfoot. However, the shooting of Varisu was uninterrupted as it was primarily a Tamil film, even though it is written and directed by Telugu film director Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by popular Telugu producer Dil Raju.

Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shaam, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and Prabhu. The film is due to arrive in cinemas during the Pongal holidays next year.