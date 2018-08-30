Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Nayanthara’s Imaikkaa Nodigal release stalled over unpaid dues

Imaikkaa Nodigal: The digital key (KDM) that is required to play the film were not delivered to theatres today morning as producers were yet to pay dues to financiers.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: August 30, 2018 6:09:43 pm
Imaikkaa Nodigal Imaikkaa Nodigal is getting favorable reviews from critics who saw the film at a press screening in Chennai.
Crime thriller Imaikkaa Nodigal on Thursday hit a roadblock as shows across the country were cancelled. The digital key (KDM) that is required to play the film were not delivered to theatres today morning as producers were yet to pay dues to financiers.

According to reports, the talks are on to resolve the issue and allow the screening of the film today.

The shows in New Jersey and Atlanta were also stalled for the same reason. “#ImaikaaNodigal KDM not received.. We apologize for the inconvenience. There seems to be a bit delay in the Production Clearance. We are closely following up with the Qube. Hope it will be resolved soon!(sic),” tweeted US Tamil LLC, the film distributing company.

“This tooooo shall pass!!! #Imaikkaanodigal (sic),” tweeted director Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Imaikkaa Nodigal is getting favorable reviews from critics who saw the film at a press screening in Chennai today. The film follows the efforts of a CBI officer, played by NayantHara, to stop a serial killer called Rudra, played by Anurag Kashyap.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Atharva and Raashi Khanna.

